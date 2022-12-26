Samsung, Sungkyunkwan Univ. to form 'Department of AI'. December. 26, 2022 07:52. beepark@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics will work with Sungkyunkwan University to establish a department specializing in developing students studying Artificial Intelligence. Students will receive full tuition from undergraduate to graduate studies, internships, and even hiring by Samsung Electronics.



Samsung Electronics announced on Sunday at the Natural Sciences Campus of Sungkyunkwan University that it held a signing ceremony with the university to establish the Department of Intelligent Software. Samsung Electronics said its active use of AI technology in all business areas, from semiconductors, mobile, TV, house appliances, network, etc., requires rising demand for related talent.



The new department, created under the Software Convergence College, will have 10 semesters over a five-year undergraduate and graduate program. It will recruit 50 students each year, starting in 2024. Students will learn undergraduate-level AI and software theory and practical studies for the first seven semesters (three years and six months) and undergo advanced training equivalent to graduate-level studies in the remaining three semesters (one year and six months).



Students can join Samsung Electronics after graduation. The tuition will be paid for in full for the study term. They will be offered various learning opportunities, including internship programs, visiting research institutions overseas, and attending international seminars.



“We have decided to establish the department to build infrastructure to develop AI talent for the new future, said Park Hak-gyu, leader of Samsung’s Management Support Division. “We will develop globally leading software talent,” said President Shin Dong-ryul of Sungkyunkwan University.



With the new agreement, Samsung Electronics will have seven collaborative agreements in the fields of AI, semiconductors, next-generation telecommunications, etc., with seven universities and 10 undergraduate and interdisciplinary major programs. It recently established a new department at the graduate school of Yonsei University to promote the development of system semiconductors. The number of students at the undergraduate level will be expanded from 50 to 100 starting in 2024.



한국어