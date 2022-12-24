Putin seeks exit strategy in Ukraine. December. 24, 2022 09:14. by Eun-Taek Lee nabi@donga.com.

On Thursday (local time), the day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington and had a surprise meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would try to end the war rather than turn the wheel of war, adding that the sooner, the better. It was the first time he referred to the current situation as a “war” after claiming it was a “special military operation” since the Ukraine invasion in February. Analysts speculate that Putin may be seeking an exit strategy from the conflict in Ukraine.



According to media outlets, including Reuters, President Putin told reporters in Moscow on the day that the goal was to end this war and that all armed conflicts would ultimately end through diplomatic negotiations.



Since the invasion of Ukraine, President Putin has justified the actions of the Russian military by referring to it as a "special military operation," and the pro-Putin press has avoided using the term "war." Some Russian opposition politicians have even been sentenced to seven years in prison for mentioning "war." This shift in attitude is thought to be related to the current situation in which the Russian military remains at a disadvantage, following the announcement by the Biden administration that it would provide additional 1.85 billion U.S. dollars in military aid to Ukraine the previous day.



President Putin commented on the plans of the U.S. to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles, stating, "If they (the U.S.) will deploy them, let them do so. We will destroy them, too.



한국어