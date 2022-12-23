Hyundai Motor America delivers its 15 millionth vehicle to a customer. December. 23, 2022 07:56. bjk@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Group has sold 15 million cars in the U.S. since exporting its Excel in 1986, produced in the Ulsan factory.



Hyundai Motor America (HMA) recently delivered its 15 millionth vehicle to a customer at the West Herr Hyundai dealer shop in Williamsville, New York. The 15 millionth vehicle sold was the SUV Tucson.



Hyundai Motor Group began its operation in the U.S. in January 1986, when it introduced a small-sized sedan Excel. In 2005, its 20th year in the U.S., the automaker completed the construction of its first U.S. factory in Alabama. In 2007, the company sold its 5 millionth car, and in 2015, sold its 10 millionth.



Hyundai’s most-sold model in the U.S. was Avante, sold in the name of Elantra. From 1991 to now, 3.53 million units were sold, followed by Sonata (3.14 million units), Santa Fe (1.91 million units), Accent (1.36 million units), and Tucson (1.34 million units). In the beginning years of its operation in the U.S., Hyundai’s most-sold models were small and midsized sedan, but recently, the sales of SUV, which has more added value, have been on the rise. The automaker is currently working on expanding EV and hybrid sales.



