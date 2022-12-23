Messi agrees to extend Paris Saint-Germain deal. December. 23, 2022 07:55. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Lionel Messi, who helped Argentina lift the World Cup trophy in 36 years in the 2022 World Cup Qatar, is expected to stay at his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).



French media Le Parisien reported on Thursday that Messi and PSG agreed to extend the contract for at least one year. “PSG and Messi have verbally agreed to work out an extension with PSG,” said the European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The details, such as the contract period and salary, will be determined after Messi returns to the team from his vacation in Argentina.



As his deal with PSG, which began in August last year, was set to end after this season, there have been many predictions surrounding Messi’s next move. Among the rumors were that he would go back to his home team FC Barcelona of Spain Primera Liga, or team up with David Beckham in Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami of the U.S.



However, things unfolded differently after he was crowned World Cup champion for the first time playing in his fifth World Cup. With more passion in his career and enhanced status as a footballer, Messi decided to stay at PSG. There were projections that he would retire as a national athlete after the 2022 World Cup, but he showed his will to stay in Argentina’s national soccer team. “I want to live a few more games as world champion,” he said. Messi moved from Barcelona due to the team’s financial difficulties, but his life at PSG is entirely satisfactory. Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, who once dominated the soccer realm, but now with rumors that he might move to Saudi Arabian league, Messi is enjoying the second prime of his career by forming an unmatchable striker group with the world’s best players, such as Mbappe and Neymar.



After joining Barcelona in 2000, Messi showed brilliant performance for 17 years from 2004 to 2021, winning 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles, and three FIFA Club World Cup trophies. Messi also has seven Ballon d’Or, football’s biggest individual honor, the highest number ever. This year, he lifted the World Cup trophy he had always dreamed of. How far will he be able to go?



