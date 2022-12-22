Public transit cards for veterans to be interoperable nationwide. December. 22, 2022 07:46. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

People of national merit who have suffered injury while on duty can use public transit services nationwide with a public transit card. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs introduced the “Patriots Top” card for injured and disabled veterans that will be of use starting 2023. The existing card is not operable nationwide, and some regions do not even allow the use of the card, making it very cumbersome for veterans to use public transportation, for example, by always having to carry ID card or other personal verification documents.



The ministry has developed a new public transit card system that is interoperable nationwide by securing a budget through public engagement in 2020. The new Patriots Top card is created and issued by the Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation and Shinhan Card, respectively, and card reader device manufacturers have developed a nationwide-compatible system. Eligible people can apply for a card at the competent regional offices in his or her place of address this year. From 2023, people can apply for a card at any veterans’ affairs offices.



The ministry plans to hold demonstrations of new transit cards at the T-Money headquarters in Seoul on Thursday, with various parties involved in the process invited. The project to achieve nationwide interoperability of the transportation cards for veterans was presented with the Prime Minister’s Award for excellence in public administration.



