Ahn Jung-geun's descendent joins preview of musical ‘Hero’. December. 22, 2022 07:45. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

"Hero,” musical biopic of independent activist Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910) who lost his life in Harbin, was made public in a preview held by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs at CGV Yongsan iPark Mall Branch, central Seoul on Wednesday.



The event was attended by a total of 100 invitees or so including Ahn Ki-young, a granddaughter of Ahn Jang-geun who is an elder cousin of patriot Ahn, as well as the Ahn Jung-geun Memorial Association and families of independence patriots. The film closely looks at the last one year of his life to illustrate how Ahn prepared for an assassination and fought against the Japanese rulers until he passed away.



Widely commended for his breathtaking vocal prowess for more than 10 years since acting Ahn in a premiere of the original musical performance "Hero,” musical star Chung Seong-hwa plays Ahn also in the film. Seasoned actress Na Moon-hee plays Cho Maria, Ahn's mother and his emotional rock with Kim Go-eun as Seol Hee working as a secret agent for independence activists to steal intelligence from Japan.



Born in Hwanghae Province in 1879, Ahn shot Ito Hirobumi, the first prime minister of Japan at the core of Japan's invasive acts, in Harbin Station. In front of Russian troops rushing toward him to catch him on the scene, he shouted out, “Korea ura,” three times.



In defiance of all the sufferings and pains that he endured during investigations and trials, Ahn did not stop condemning the Japanese invasion and calling for justice. He fought for the complete independence of his motherland and peace in the Eastern World. Given a death sentence on Feb 14, 1910, he died in sacrifice on March 26. Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Park Min-sik said, "This film is dedicated to the patriotic soul of our hero Ahn Jung-geun who sacrificed his life for the country to be retrieved. I hope that it will remind us of the sacred spirits of sacrifice and patriotism of the hero who devoted everything to his motherland.”



