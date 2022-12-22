Zelensky to meet with Biden at White House. December. 22, 2022 07:46. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the U.S. on Wednesday. The visit will be the first time Zelensky has left his country since Russia invaded on February 24. Taking opportunities from Zelensky’s visit, the U.S. will provide a highly sophisticated Patriot missile to Ukraine for the first time.



Russia has been threatening Ukraine that the U.S.’ military assistance will lead to its targeted attack on the missile. Some analyze that Russia’s war in Ukraine is at the crossroads between escalation and ceasefire. The White House announced on the day that President Biden would hold a joint press conference after having a summit with President Zelensky. Before he arrived in the U.S., the Ukraine president wrote on Twitter, “On my way to the U.S. to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine.”



After Zelensky’s visit to the U.S., the White House will release its security assistance, such as a new weapons package of nearly two billion dollars, including the Patriot missile. The plan includes the U.S. government’s continued assistance for Ukraine with air defenses, including the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS). The U.S.'s massive support aims to help Ukraine come out of the crisis of the electric grid caused by Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The U.S. has been calling for a truce in Ukraine through negotiations. “President Biden will not put pressure for peace negotiations,” said the White House before the summit.



