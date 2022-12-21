SK E&S earns approval for world’s biggest blue hydrogen project. December. 21, 2022 07:44. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

SK E&S, a South Korean energy company, has earned regulatory approval from the government to venture into one of the biggest blue hydrogen projects in the world.



In the Deliberative Committee on Regulatory Exceptions on Tuesday, SK E&S said it earned a special demonstration case approval for the “production of LNG cold-energy based blue hydrogen and the establishment and operation of liquefied hydrogen plants.”



Thanks to the approval, SK E&S and Korea Midland Power (KOMIPO) can utilize LNG cold energy to produce and liquefy blue hydrogen. Produced when LNG is gasified at minus 162 degrees Celsius, LNG cold energy needs pipes to be embedded in the blue hydrogen production facilities for utilization. Still, the application has been limited owing to a lack of standards for installment and inspection. LNG cold energy is expected to help cut costs by reducing power consumption and mitigating indirect carbon emissions worth about 156,000 tons.



SK E&S and KOMIPO are planning to invest around 5 trillion won in establishing the world’s biggest blue hydrogen production facility at the LNG Terminal in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, aiming towards a production capacity of 250,000 tons per year.



Of the 250,000 tons of hydrogen produced, 200,000 tons will be supplied to nearby facilities through pipelines in the form of gasified hydrogen for various purposes, including fuel cells. The remaining 50,000 tons will be supplied across the country with liquified hydrogen for mobility, including hydrogen-powered vehicles.



