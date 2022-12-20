LG to introduce recycled materials and eco-friendly manufacturing. December. 20, 2022 07:35. by Choong-Hyun Song balgun@donga.com.

LG Electronics will open a ‘Better Life for All’ zone to boast the company’s ESG (Environment, Society, and Governance) related business achievements in CES 2023, one of the largest home appliances and IT exhibitions in the world to be held in Las Vegas on Jan. 5, next year.



In this section set up within the LG’s booth, the electronics company’s achievements and mid-long-term strategies regarding ESG in three themes - the earth, people, and our promise - will be introduced. One of the parts to be displayed includes home appliances using recycled materials and the virtuous cycle of eco-friendly packaging using Styrofoam recycling process originally developed by the company.



“LG plans to show the values the company has been seeking to make a better life for all, and how to better contribute for the earth and humanity to the visitors from all over the world,” said a source from the company.



