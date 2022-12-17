Japan stipulates its counterstrike capabilities in defense documents. December. 17, 2022 07:17. sanghun@donga.com.

Japan has decided to stipulate its enemy base counterstrike capabilities in the government's diplomatic and defense documents. This would allow Japan to launch direct strikes against missile bases and military headquarters of enemies when there is a clear threat to attack the country. The decision will change its defense-oriented security posture in 77 years after its defeat in World War II in 1945.



At a government-ruling bloc meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided to include Japan’s capability to strike enemy bases in the government's three key defense documents, including National Security Strategy (NSS), National Defense Program Guidelines (NDPG), and Medium Term Defense Program (MTDP). The amended documents also included the phrase, for threats by neighboring countries, “Japan holds a capability to strike their areas as the bare minimum self-defense measure, but other military actions will be done in cooperation with the U.S.” On a similar note, Japan is also increasing its defense spending from 1% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 2% in the next five years to introduce advanced weapons massively.



According to the Japanese government, the amendment is a self-defense against Japan's worsening security situation, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea’s nuclear missile threats, and China’s pressure over the issue around the Taiwan Strait. However, critics say the change will accelerate the arms race in East Asia and undermine the principles of the pacifist Constitution, which renounces the right — and the means — to wage war and to own military weapons.



