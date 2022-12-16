‘Decision to Leave’ nominated for US Critics Choice Movie Awards. December. 16, 2022 07:39. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

Movie director Park Chan-wook's film 'Decision to Leave' (pictured) has been nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 'Critics Choice Awards' given by American broadcasting and film critics. The American-Canadian Critics Choice Association announced on the 14 (local time) that Park’s film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 28 annual awards ceremony to be held on January 15 next year. ‘Decision to Leave’ has also been nominated for the U.S. Golden Globe Non-English Language Film (formerly Foreign Language Film Award). Earlier on the 6, the Critics Choice Association nominated the ENA drama, 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' and the Apple TV Plus drama 'Pachinko' as Best Foreign Language Series candidates in the TV category.



Meanwhile, at the 27 Critics Choice Awards held in March this year, Netflix’s Squid Game' won the Best Foreign Language Series, and actor Lee Jung-jae won Best Actor in the series, respectively, winning two awards. Last year, ’Minari’ won the Critics Choice Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and the New Actor (Alan Kim), and in 2020, ’Parasite’ won the Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director.



