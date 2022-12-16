Group of disabled people stands in the way of national disability solidarity protest. December. 16, 2022 07:40. yesbro@donga.com.

A group of people with disabilities stood in the way of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination (SADD)’s subway-riding protests on Thursday. The group argued against the SADD, saying, “Stop making the disabled out to be bad.”



Around 8 a.m. on the day, about 10 people with disabilities from the “Solidarity of Persons with Disability to Normalize the Subway Operations” blocked some 10 SADD members by surrounding the entrance of an elevator for the disabled people at Samgakji Station on Line 4. The group was created recently by numerous organizations for the rights of people with disabilities in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.



“I put up with it so far because I didn’t want to show disabled people having disputes to the public. But I decided to take action because the whole group of people with disabilities are being criticized due to the SADD’s misconduct,” said an activist of a group of disabled people who was in the protest of the Solidarity to normalize the subway operation. “I no longer want to see them causing inconveniences to the citizens struggling to get by every day.”



한국어