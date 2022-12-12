Presidential chief of staff to visit UAE as special envoy. December. 12, 2022 07:35. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

Presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki will visit the United Arab Emirates as President Yoon Suk-yeol’s special envoy on Monday. It is the first time Kim will visit a foreign country as special presidential envoy.



“Chief of staff Kim will visit the UAE as presidential special envoy through December 14,” the presidential office said in a statement on Sunday. “By holding meetings with ranking UAE officials, he will discuss ways of cooperation between the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations of a ‘special strategic partnership.’” He will pay visits to a slew of top UAE officials, including new President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and discuss special ways of bilateral cooperation including nuclear energy and defense sectors.



한국어