Korea to keep indoor mask mandates in hospitals and public transportation. December. 10, 2022 07:26. easy@donga.com.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (CDSCH) said on Friday that, amid easing the current indoor masking, they might keep mask mandates for some "essential" facilities where many of those highly vulnerable to infection may visit. The government is currently reviewing maintaining the mask mandates in public transportation such as buses and subways.



The issue of "easing the indoor mask mandates" was discussed during a meeting on Friday presided over by the CDSCH. In a briefing after the meeting, the anti-pandemic support team head of the headquarters said that the Korean authorities are "meticulously looking into the cases in some major foreign countries that keep indoor masking policy in facilities related to medical care, social welfare, and public transportation among others."



According to an official from the authorities, though everyone agrees on keeping the mask mandates in facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes, there are mixed opinions, even among experts and advisors over extending them to public transportation. According to the Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nine OECD member states, including Italy, Germany, and Singapore, are keeping the indoor mask mandates in public transportation. The CDSCH plans to finalize and announce the indoor mask mandate easing policy before the end of December.



