President Yoon's approval rating rises to 33%. December. 10, 2022 07:26. by Joo-Young Jeon aimhigh@donga.com.

The favorable rating of Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on running state affairs reportedly rose by 2 percentage points to 33% from the previous week.



According to Gallup Korea on Friday, its survey (sampling margin of error at plus or minus 3.1% point with 95% confidence level) conducted for the second week of the month (between Tuesday and Thursday) over 1,000 adults showed that some 33% of the respondents said President Yoon is "doing a good job" in running the country. The same statistics were 30% for the fourth week of November and 33% for the first week of December.



The disapproval rating for the president was 59%, which declined from 60% the previous week and 62% the week before that. For the first time in about three months, President Yoon saw his disapproval rating decrease to the 50% range while his approval rating climbed up to the 30% range (approval rating recorded at 33%, disapproval rating at 59% during the third week of September).



Those who approved of Yoon's capability of running state affairs said that he responded effectively to the current labor disputes (24%), respected fairness, justice, and rules (12%), had leadership qualities such as decisiveness, initiative, and persistence (6%) along with strong opinions and beliefs (5%).



Regarding striking truckers, 71% of the respondents said the strikers should "return to work first and to the negotiating table." 21% of those surveyed said that the truckers should "continue the strike until their demands are met." More than half of the respondents (51%) answered that the government was "not doing a good job" in handling the responses of labor unions on strike, whereas 31% said it was handling the issue well.



Gallup Korea analyzed that the approval rating may have rebounded not entirely because of his current response to the labor disputes but mainly because a series of scandals for the past three months have quieted down over hot mic insult, Itaewon Halloween tragedy on October 29 and barring local media outlet MBC reporters from the presidential plane.



