Polish president personally welcomes delivery of Korean weapons. December. 08, 2022 07:52. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

The first shipment of K2 Black Panther tanks and K9 Thunder howitzers was delivered to Poland. The Associated Press reported that on Dec. 6, at the Polish navy base at the nation’s northern port city Gdynia, President Andrzej Duda of Poland and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak personally took delivery of heavy weapons delivered from South Korea. The delivery was made after four months after signing the deal.



As a member nation of NATO and the European Union, Poland has been giving military assistance to Ukraine. It has stressed the importance of quickly enhancing its military strength. “An expedient delivery of weapons was critical when facing Ukraine's Russian aggression. It is essential that the Polish military is weaponized with modern equipment for self-defense,” President Duda said.



Minister Eom Dong-hwan of Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration said in the welcome ceremony of the delivery of weapons that the delivery of the first shipment of South Korean weapons is significant in the relationship between the Republic of Korea and Poland. “I believe Korean-made tanks and howitzers will serve a huge role in a quickly evolving security landscape,” Minister Eom said. The Polish government signed an 8.7-billion-dollar (about 11 trillion won) deal with South Korea to purchase 980 K2 tanks, 648 K9 howitzers, 3 FA-50 squadrons (a total of 48 fighter jets), and 288 units of K239 Chungmoo by 2025.



한국어