Japan considers joining IAMD, US-led missile defense system. December. 06, 2022 07:38.

The Nihon Keizai Shimbun reported on Monday that the Japanese government is considering a measure to specify building the U.S.-led Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) system in three major security documents, including national security strategy, to be revised by the end of this month.



The IAMD is a response system against the enemy’s aerial attacks by using various means, including land, sea, and air forces, as well as space and cyberspace. The system integrates the Aegis Combat System, the Patriot missile defense system, etc. to connect ballistic missile defense and aerial defense against the enemy’s aircraft.



While Japan currently has a comprehensive missile defense system specialized for missile interception, the new plan is to build the IAMD, which includes offensive operations in the enemy’s territories in order to prevent its missile offenses, according to Japan’s new policy on the capability of attacking the enemy’s bases.



It was reported that the U.S. also wants South Korea to participate in the IAMD. The recent report by the Agency for Defense Development predicted that there might be demand for asset allocation related to South Korea to deter North Korea and China as the U.S. prioritizes building the IAMD.



According to Kyodo News on Monday, the Japanese government will triple its missile interception capability deployed to the Nansei Islands near China by the end of 2031. There are currently four troops of the Okinawa Air Self-Defense Force with interception capability in the region, which will be increased to 11 troops of the Okinawa and Kagoshima Air Self-Defense Force.



