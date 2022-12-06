‘Consistent approach to political strikes needed,’ says Pres. Yoon. December. 06, 2022 07:38. by Su-Young Hong, Hoon-Sang Park gaea@donga.com,tigermask@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed to take strict measures against the strike by the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union Cargo Truckers' Solidarity division (KPTU-TruckSol), citing North Korea’s nuclear threat as an example. “Succumbing to illegal behavior and violence without principle will only result in a vicious circle.”



“The government’s response to North Korea had frequently shifted each time a new government took over. If previous governments had responded to the North based on firm principles, the issue would not have worsened to the point it is now. If previous administrations had shared the same principle in dealing with the KPTU issue, we would not have to deal with political strikes as we are now,” said President Yoon to his aides in a meeting that was not disclosed, according to the Presidential Office on Monday.



The president’s comments conclude that previous governments’ responses to North Korea or KPTU strikes had worsened the situation and highlight the importance of a consistent approach based on law and principle.



“I will do my best to build a country with upright laws and principles. That is the way to take care of the marginalized in our society and overcome the complex crisis we face,” said President Yoon in a morning prayer meeting. “I will do whatever it takes if it is the right way for the people and the country."



