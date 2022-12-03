Germany eliminated in Group stage for second consecutive World Cup. December. 03, 2022 07:23. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

“The end of a great football nation (Das Ende einer großen Fußball-Nation).”



After the German team was eliminated in the first round of the World Cup soccer finals in Qatar, the German daily Bild released a flurry of criticism, saying, ‘Germany should not hide the fact failing in the qualifying round is a big shame.” The mood in Germany has changed since the daily published a huge front-page article entitled “Ohne Worte! (Speechless)” when the country lost to South Korea 0-2 at the Russian World Cup in 2018. The newspaper thus indicates that Germany must now face reality.



Once invincible Germany has effectively become a ‘paper tiger.’ In the wake of the Germans’ elimination in the first round for the second consecutive event, the BBC said, “A fallen giant in world football.” Reuters reported, “In just four years since Germany won the World Cup title in 2014, it showed signs of armor torn apart. The team lost to England in the round of 16 at the Euro 2020 Championships, which took place last year. It means that time-honored fear over Germany’s ‘white shirt’ has disappeared.”



Germany’s elimination is shocking so much so. They were four-time winners (1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014) in the 16 events from the Switzerland World Cup in 1954 to the Brazil World Cup in 2014, and finished as runners-up four times while reaching the semi-finals another five times. After England lost to Germany in a shootout in the semifinals at the 1990 event in Italy, England’s legendary goalie Gary Lineker famously said, “Soccer is simple. Twenty-two people follow the ball diligently for 90 minutes before Germany always wins the match.”



Upon learning that they had been eliminated due to goal difference even after beating Costa Rica 4-2 on Friday, the Germans lost completely and sank onto the ground hopelessly.’ Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern Munich) said, “Today was the worst day of my life. We generated disappointing outcomes again after four years ago and last year. It worries me that the national team will fall into a deep slump.” Veteran striker Thomas Muller suggested his retirement. He is the one who won the Golder Boot at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and has scored 44 goals in 121 A matches. Soccer fans around the world focus their attention on the future of Team Germany, which has lost its lust.



한국어