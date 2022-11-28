Baekbeom's great-granddaughter marries son of CP Group chairman. November. 28, 2022 07:33. by Jin-Woo Shin, Ji-Sun Choi niceshin@donga.com,aurinko@donga.com.

Baekbeom Kim Gu's great-granddaughter married a son who owns the largest business in Thailand. The two reportedly met through their mothers. The couple had a wedding ceremony with blessings of the Thai royal family on Saturday (local time).



According to a diplomatic source on Sunday, the great-granddaughter is the second of the two daughters of the late Kim Hwi, the youngest grandson of Kim Gu. The groom is the son of the chairman of CP Group, the number one business in Thailand. The CP Group operates ‘CP Food’ in the food sector, ‘CP All’ in the distribution sector, and ‘True’ in the telecommunications and media sector, and generated about 72 trillion won in sales last year.



According to the source, the two have known each other for a long time after meeting through their mothers. They were friends while they studied abroad in the U.S. before becoming a couple. It is said that about 1,000 guests from Korea and Thailand were invited to the wedding.



The groom's mother is Marisa (Korean name Kang Soo-hyeong), the wife of CP Group Chairman Supakit Chirawanon and a special advisor to the group. She was born in Korea, finished high school, and studied at New York University. Chairman Supakit and Special Advisor Marisa also attended a meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit held in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov. 19. Kim Hwi's wife is the daughter of the late Han Sang-tae, former director general of the World Health Organization Western Pacific Region.



After graduating from Harvard University, the groom worked as an analyst at a Swiss financial company and currently serves as the CEO of Macro, a large discount store affiliated with CP Group. It is known that the bride also worked for an American multinational company after graduating from college in the U.S.



한국어