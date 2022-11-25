BTS’ Jin enlists the military on Dec. 13. November. 25, 2022 07:41. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

BTS’s member Jin, the eldest among the members, is going to enlist the military service on Dec. 13. He will join the front-line boot camp at Yeoncheon, undergo a five-week training program, and be assigned to a local unit.



Earlier on Nov. 13, Jin revealed his plan to do his mandatory military service through the fan community Weverse, and he uploaded a posting on Thursday again, urging fans not to come to the training center on the day of his military enlistment. “There are many people who enlist that day, and it might get very crowded,” Jin said.



The singer revealed his plan to get enlisted in the military after the concert in Busan in October. He submitted an application to cancel his request to postpone military conscription after collaborated performance on his solo single “The Astronaut” with British rock band Coldplay in Buenos Aires.



한국어