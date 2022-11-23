Twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago in U.S.. November. 23, 2022 07:49. newsoo@donga.com.

Twins were born from embryos frozen 30 years ago, presumably from the longest-frozen embryos.



Born on October 31, Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were born to Rachel and Philip Ridgeway living in Portland, Oregon, according to CNN. The embryos from which they were born were created for an anonymous married couple and were frozen on April 22, 1992. The couple decided to donate the embryos in 2007 in hopes that the other couple might be able to use them.



The Ridgeways said they assumed the embryos listed with earlier donor numbers must be the longest and tried to narrow their choice to those profiles. “We weren’t looking to get the embryos that have been frozen the longest in the world," the husband said. "We just wanted the ones that had been waiting for the longest.”



The Ridgeways already have four other children, ages 8, 6, 3, and almost 2, none conceived via IVF or donors. "In a sense, they’re our oldest children, even though they’re our smallest children," the couple said.



The previously known record holder was Molly Gibson, born in 2020 in Tennessee from an embryo frozen for nearly 27 years since October 1992.



