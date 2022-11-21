Marvelous life of a time traveler. November. 21, 2022 07:39. .

“We are all time travelers, journeying together into the future. But let us work together to make that future a place we want to visit,” wrote Stephen Hawking in “Brief Answers to the Big Questions.”



Genius physicist Stephen Hawking, who passed away in 2018, said in his posthumous book “Brief Answers to the Big Questions” that time travel is not about making a quantum jump into the past or the future as we may think but all about living in the present. How cool the idea is! We are born to be all-time travelers even without riding a time machine. Yes, we live every single day while traveling through a frame of time that seems not to flow but to stay.



Time travel may be more enticing and intriguing than any other concept in the world. To me, it seems so true. In this sense, the movie “Back to the Future” is the best ever film of my life. It never bores me, no matter how many times I watch it. Time travel is one of the most preferred topics that films love to handle. Look at Japanese cartoon artist Fujiko F. Fujio’s “Doraemon.” Likewise, the South Korean cartoon series “Dooly the Little Dinosaur” is on a long list of such time-travel films. One of the most impressive scenes until today is where Dooly travels back in time to find and see his mom.



However, Hawking said it is impossible to travel back in time in our macroscopic world. Technically speaking, we can fast-forward to the future, but it can happen only if and when we get on a time machine faster than the speed of light. Then, can we ever build a time machine that flies faster than light? I guess not until I die. From the perspective of a time traveler, it may be a cooler way of life that we work hard to make a better future that we hope to enjoy while taking a path to the coming days in this ongoing time travel, just as Hawking said. Given that we are all time travelers, every single moment we live in only makes me excited and grateful.



