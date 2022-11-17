Donald Trump officially announces 2024 presidential run. November. 17, 2022 07:43. weappon@donga.com.

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he would run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump told a crowd. Trump has become the third former president to run again, following Grover Cleveland and Theodore Roosevelt. His announcement marks Donald Trump’s third White House run, following ones made in 2016 and 2020.



At Mar-a-Lago, his waterfront estate in Florida, Trump announced his presidential bid, declaring, “America’s comeback starts right now.” He filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FED) the same day. Trump has reemerged on the political scene one year and 10 months after he had been defeated by the incumbent president Joe Biden in the 2020 election and left the White House on January 20, 2021.



“We are a nation in decline,” Trump said. “Biden does not get four more years.” Trump expressed disappointment at the outcome of the 2022 midterms and said the outcome in 2024 will be different.



With the announcement of Mr. Trump for the 2024 presidential bid, U.S. political circles have quickly transitioned to preparing for the 2024 presidential election. President Biden, who also indicated that he would run in 2024, said earlier that he would decide whether to run for re-election by early 2023.



