Female PPP lawmakers call for resignation of a DP lawmaker

The female lawmakers of the People Power Party are calling for the resignation of the Democratic Party of Korea’s supreme council member Jang Kyung-tae who made a comment referring to First Lady Kim Keon-he’s overseas visit as ‘poverty porn.’ However, Jang said he had no intention of apologizing at all.



Twenty-one female lawmakers of the People Power Party, including Kim Young-sun, made a statement on Wednesday and said that the disparaging remarks made by the members of the Democratic Party are cruel attacks not only on the first lady’s character but also on South Korea’s national dignity. “Jang Kyung-tae, full of corruption and curse by degrading women and children and destroying humanism, should immediately resign as a member of the National Assembly,” the lawmakers said. “Are Audrey Hepburn, Angelina Jolie, and Jung Woo-sung who did voluntary work in Africa porn actors in this case?” ruling party lawmaker Kim Jung-jae asked reporters after the announcement of the statement.



The supreme council member caused a stir on Monday by referring to the picture of First Lady Kim holding a Cambodian child with heart disease during her visits to Southeast Asian countries as ‘poverty porn.’ The People Power Party sued him on the same day to the National Assembly's Special Committee on Ethics for punishment.



In an interview with CBS Radio on Monday, Jang said that if the reason for their suing was his criticism of the first lady, he did not intend to apologize. However, some members of the Democratic Party are criticizing his comment. Rep. Lee Sang-min of the main opposition said in an interview with KBS Radio on the same day that even criticism should be made in an official manner suitable for the dignity of a National Assembly member.”



