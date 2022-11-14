Democrats’ victory in Nevada allows for party’s dominance in Senate. November. 14, 2022 07:55. newsoo@donga.com.

The Democratic Party picked up a seat in the Senate in a hard-won battle against the Republican Party in Nevada, making it possible for President Joe Biden and the ruling DP to keep control of the Senate in the midterm elections.



Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto beat up Republican candidate Adam Laxalt in Nevada, according to reports from local media outlets, including CNN and The New York Times, on Saturday (local time), allowing the ruling party to obtain 50 seats, half the Senate. The Republican Party occupies 49 seats as of now. Even if Republicans win a runoff election scheduled on Dec. 6 in Georgia to make the number of seats taken by both the parties even, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tie-breaking vote by the U.S. Congress rules, thereby keeping the DP dominant. With the ballots still being counted for the midterm elections for the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans have secured 211 out of all the 435 House seats compared to 204 for Democrats.



