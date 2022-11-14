Four different performances of Schubert’s Winter Journey. November. 14, 2022 07:55. gustav@donga.com.

Music fans will be looking forward to four different performances of Schubert’s Winter Journey in time for the winter season. A one-person performance and music play of Winter Journey will be held at the Concert Hall and IBK Chamber Hall respectively at the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho-gu, Seoul, on December 2. Tenor Ion Bostridge, known as the world’s leading performer of German arias, will be performing at the Lotte Concert Hall in Songpa-gu, Seoul on December 3, while Baritone Thomas Hampton will be singing the full songs of Schubert’s Winter Journey at the Concert Hall of Tongyeong International Music Hall on Nov 17.



Baritone Lee Eung-gwang will be performing Winter Journey on a monologue-like format at the IBK Chamber Hall on December 2. Songwriter Da:um, who is well-established in both classical and jazz music, has participated by song arrangement. “The flow between the songs was handled by the piano, with a touch of wit in the rhythm and chords. Motives of the final song Der Leiermann was arranged multiple times to give a sense of unity,” said Da:um. Pianist Lee So-yeong will accompany with the piano.



At the same location and the same time, a music drama “Schubert and Winter Journey” is scheduled for performance. Base Son Hye-soo will be performing as the elderly carpenter Jonas, and Baritone Yang Jun-mo as the young carpenter Leo. The performance will be accompanied by the chamber music ensemble Tribecca, Pianist Kim Juri and guitarist Kim Jin-taek. The plot of the drama has an extra layer of fiction added to the original story. Carpenter Jonas reminiscences on his past. During his younger days as he aspired to become a great carpenter, he fell in love with a young woman, but the relationship fell apart. He sees a younger version of himself in Leo, who falls in love with his daughter Magdalena. Will Leo achieve both his dreams and his love? Actor Lee San-ha plays the role of Magdalena, while his mother is played by pianist Ahn In-mo.



Tenor Bostridge, who will play all the songs of Winter Journey at the Lotte Concert Hall 11:30 a.m. on Dec 3, had launched two Winter Journey albums in 2004 and 2019. Both albums are well-received as top albums for Winter Journey. The 2019 album, performed with pianist Thomas Ades, received the ICMA the following year, and Bostridge’s book Schubert’s Winter Journey (2016) is also well-known for its interpretation of the song’s artistic and historical significance. Julius Drake will be accompanying Bostridge in the upcoming performance.



Baritone Hampton, recognized for his intellectual expressions and attractive voice in both opera and artist songs, will be singing the full songs of Winter Journey at the Concert Hall of Tongyeong International Hall, accompanied by pianist Yoon Hong-cheon on December 17. His album in 2011, accompanied by Wolfgang Sawallish, is considered a top favorite by music aficionados.



