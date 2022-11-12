Galaxy S22 Ultra, LG Tiiun named Time’s best products. November. 12, 2022 07:13. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

The Time magazine singled out Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S22 Ultra and LG Electronics’ Tiiun among 2022 Time Inventions of the Year. Time selects 100 Inventions of the Year among new products and ideas generated each year. But the magazine enlisted 200 on ‘the 2022 Inventions of the Year,’ which were announced on Friday.



Time said adopting the electronic pen in Samsung Electronics Galaxy S22 Ultra, launched early this year, was a successful and creative decision. The magazine added that the product is the most powerful in the S series lineups by combining the strengths of the Galaxy Note and the Galaxy S. Samsung's The Freestyle projector also made the list of Inventions of the Year.



LG Electronics’ Tiiun is designed to control lighting and humidity automatically to enable people to breed and grow plants conveniently. The product helps reduce the technique and effort required for growing plants. LG’s serve robot CLOi also made the list, given that the robot helped ease labor shortages in the U.S. restaurant industry following the Covid-19 pandemic.



