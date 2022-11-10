Exhibition in Seoul offers a glimpse into Paik Nam June’s world. November. 10, 2022 07:49. beborn@donga.com.

Video art pioneer Paik Nam June (1932-2006)’s exhibition in 1992, planned jointly with the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art and titled “Paik Nam June, Video Time, Video Space,” is well-known for the artist’s monumental masterpieces, namely “My Faust,” which features a Gothic structure-like church attached with TV monitors and objects placed on spires. The artwork, which consists of 13 pieces, reflects various themes including the environment, agriculture, art, communication, transportation, and nationalism.



“The Paik Nam June Effect” exhibition, which will open at the Gwacheon National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art on Nov 10, is reminiscent of the times of the late artist. The exhibition will present 103 pieces of Paik’s work, including six of “My Faust,” which consists of 13 pieces. Paik’s leading works, including “Family Photo Declassified” (1984) and other leading 43 works of the artist in the 1980s and 1990s, will be on display, as well as 60 works of 25 other Korean artists, including Gu Bon-chang and Lee Bul.



The exhibition will provide opportunities for art lovers to see how Paik, who returned to Korea in 1984, influenced Korea’s modern art scene in the 1990s. “Paik was a strategic planner and cultural interpreter who suggested experimental keywords to the Korean art community in the 1990s,” said curator Lee Soo-yeon of the MMCA.



The exhibition is divided into themes: globalization, science, and technology advancement, mixed media, and pluralism, which were promoted by Paik. Though time has passed since Paik’s time, the works give a contemporary feel equivalent to the latest trendy art. The exhibition will be held until Feb 26 next year. Admission is 2,000 won.



한국어