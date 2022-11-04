Samsung Electronics’ brand value of $87.7 billion. November. 04, 2022 07:55. by Choong-Hyun Song balgun@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics' brand value has grown by double digits for two consecutive years, maintaining its global top 5 position.



According to Interbrand's 'Global Top 100 Brands' on Thursday, Samsung Electronics' brand value rose 17% from the previous year to 87.7 billion U.S. dollars, putting the firm in fifth place.



Interbrand analyzed that the improvement of the customer connection experience through “SmartThings” and the development of various innovative products and technologies, such as foldable smartphones and Bespoke, made the rise of Samsung Electronics’ brand value a reality. It is also believed that the brand value of semiconductors increased due to the boost in global data usage.



Samsung Electronics entered the top 10 league for the first time in 2012 in ninth place and has been safeguarding fifth place since 2020. Apple ranked first in global brand value, followed by Microsoft, Amazon, and Google.



Hyundai Motor Company ranked 35th with a value of 17.3 billion dollars. It has been ranked between 30th and 40th for eight consecutive years since 2015. The automaker received rave reviews for providing innovative mobility experiences to customers with its dedicated electric vehicle platform and meta-mobility.



Interbrand evaluates each brand's value annually by comprehensively analyzing a company's financial performance, the brand's influence when customers purchase products, and brand competitiveness.



