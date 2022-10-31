Events and cultural shows canceled one after the other. October. 31, 2022 07:56. by Seong-Taek Jeong, Choong-Hyun Song neone@donga.com,balgun@donga.com.

On Saturday, the Hongdae Merchants Association in Mapo-gu Seoul canceled all remaining events of “Halloween in Hongdae.” The event, which started from the Hongdae Promenade on Friday, was scheduled until Monday, featuring “Halloween Market” and “Street Dance Festival.” The “Welcome Daehangno Closing Party” in Jongno, Seoul, prepared Halloween events until Sunday but decided to suspend them. Strike Music Festival, which started on Friday at Seoul Jamsil Main Stadium did not hold its last concert on Sunday. On the same day, Busan City canceled Busan One Asia Festival K-POP Concert, where some 40,000 audiences were scheduled to gather.



Theme parks, including Everland in Yongin City and LotteWorld in Jamsil, decided not to host Halloween parades and events. Broadcasting companies canceled their weekend entertainer-featuring programs.



Samsung Electronics terminated its Halloween Gourmet Party on Sunday morning earlier than the schedule at “Amazing Brewing Company Seongsu Branch” originally scheduled between October 28 and 30. LG Electronics also canceled its “Escape Room Café Season 2” Halloween Event scheduled for Sunday.



Sports circle also participated. During the 2022-2023 season-opening match for the Women’s Korea Basketball League (WKBL) between Shinhan Bank and KB Stars in Incheon, the half-time show was canceled. For professional basketball, LG planned to have its staff disguised with Halloween costumes and distribute souvenirs to the fans during its Changwon home match but canceled everything. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism canceled the “K-Classic Concert Coloring Cheong Wa Dae with Autumn” concert scheduled for Nov. 1 and 4 at Cheong Wa Dae guest house of Yeongbingwan.



Gucci canceled its fashion show initially scheduled for Tuesday at Gyeongbokgung Palace. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will check the safety measures for any sports and cultural events in the future.



