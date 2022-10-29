Hyundai Motor chairman asks Czech PM to support Busan Expo. October. 29, 2022 07:30. bjk@donga.com.

Chung Eui-sun, the chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, met with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and asked for support for the Busan World Expo.



According to Hyundai Motor Group on Friday, Chairman Chung met with Prime Minister Fiala at the Prime Minister's Office in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Thursday (local time). At the meeting, Chung expressed his gratitude that Hyundai Motor's Czech plant has grown into a company representing the Czech automobile industry thanks to the proactive support of the Czech government while requesting support for the Busan World Expo.



“With the help of the nature-friendly life and technological innovation pursued by the Busan World Expo, we will better prepare for a sustainable future and resolve global issues,” Chairman Chung said. “Busan is a transportation and logistics hub linking Eurasia and the Pacific Ocean. It is positioned as a cultural contents hub that caters to K-Culture needs and is equipped with world-class tourism infrastructure, making it an optimal city to host the World Expo.”



During the meeting, they also discussed ways to cooperate for further growth of Hyundai Motor's Czech plant. Chung explained to Prime Minister Fiala his plans for converting the Czech plant into an electric vehicle production plant in the mid-to-long term. He asked for support from the Czech government in addressing related issues. In addition, they engaged discussions on expanding the supply of electric vehicles in the Czech Republic and collaboration in building charging infrastructure.



한국어