Former police commissioner receives prison sentence for election interference. October. 27, 2022 07:50. by Oh-Hyuk Kwon hyuk@donga.com.

Kang Shin-myung, a former police commissioner of South Korea, received a prison sentence in the first trial for interference in the 20th election of the members of the National Assembly.



The 27th Division of the Criminal Agreement of the Seoul Central District Court sentenced the former police commissioner on Wednesday to one year and two months in jail for violating the Public Official Election Act, abusing his authority, and obstructing the exercise of a right.



However, he was not put under court custody as it was deemed that there was no risk of him trying to flee or destroy evidence. The members of the National Policy Agency and Cheong Wa Dae, who were convicted along with him, received a suspended prison sentence. Hyun Gi-hwan, the former Senior Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs, was sentenced to immunity from prosecution on the grounds that he had already received a jail sentence for violating the Public Official Election Act.



Kang and others were convicted in 2019 for collecting election-related information and setting up election plans for the election of pro-Park Geun-hye figures during the 20th election of the members of the National Assembly held in April 2016. “Prior to the 20th general election, they participated in the planning of the election campaign using their authority as public officials by requesting an analyst of the police intelligence division,” said the court, giving them the guilty verdict.



한국어