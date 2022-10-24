Lee Kang-in scores a reverse goal in a match with Valencia. October. 24, 2022 07:47. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

“It was the most complicated and oddest feeling I ever had since I started playing soccer,” said Lee Kang-in (age 21, Mallorca), after scoring a reverse goal at round 11 of the 2022-2023 season La Liga. Lee, who ran full-time as the starter, scored a goal in the 38th minute of the second half of the game while the score was 1:1.



The goal was Lee’s second in the season after the goal scored in the match on Aug. 28 with Rayo Vallecano. It was a dramatic moment, but Lee refrained from performing a goal celebration, put his hands together over his head, and responded to the audience.



Valencia was the first team Lee joined as a professional football player. He joined the Valencia Youth Team in 2011 and made his first official debut in the Valencia first team in the Copa Del Ray in 2018. In January of the following year, Lee debuted in the La Liga league. Lee had been with Valencia for 10 years until he was released in August last year, which was why he refrained from celebrating the goal. “Valencia gave me everything,” Lee said. “I started my career as a football player there, for which I am grateful. I wish them the best.”



Lee’s celebration was humble, but his play was powerfully impressive. He recorded two shots on target and succeeded in two dribbles and one key pass. Thanks to Lee, Mallorca scored a victory in five matches after the match with Almeria (1:0 victory) on September 17. Lee was also nominated as the best player of the match by La Liga.



