Presidential Office narrows down key national policy tasks. October. 18, 2022 07:37. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

The presidential office narrowed down the Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s 120 critical national policy tasks to 20 and reviews them every two weeks.



According to government officials, the presidential office narrowed down the administration’s 120 critical national policy tasks to 20, which include △strengthening economic risk management at home and abroad, △enhancing the ecosystem of the nuclear energy industry (abolishing the nuclear power phase-out policy), normalizing the housing market, advancing disaster safety management system, eradicating grave social crimes, essential key tasks also included the three major reform tasks of revamping pension, labor, and education, as well as increasing the efficiency of the public sector, which was accused of sloppy management.



A source from the ruling party said that the key to the 20 national tasks is responding to economic risks as the government is trying to enhance response capabilities against inflation and household debts amid increasing economic insecurity at home and abroad. The progress of the national tasks is reported to the presidential office and the office for government policy coordination every two weeks. Each ministry also has submitted what critical national tasks they will push forward until the end of this year. “As a policy control tower, it is a way to encourage ministries to undertake the tasks, and at the same time, it is a way of galvanizing ministries,” said an official from the presidential office.



한국어