Kyiv suffers multiple attacks two days after Crimea bridge blast. October. 11, 2022 07:38. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Ukraine became the target of national-wide attacks by Russia on Monday, two days after the blast of Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimea bridge. It is the only bridge that connects the mainland Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula. The attack on Monday was the second attack against Kyiv about 70 days after the first attack in late July, and just one night after President Vladimir Putin of Russia described the blast at the bridge as a “terrorist act” accusing “the special services of Ukraine” for the event.



The same day, Putin held a security council, which signaled a strong retaliation, targeting the entire part of Ukraine. The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine news media, reported several explosions, seemingly caused by missile attacks, took place across the nations, including the north Kyiv, Zhytomyr, the western part of Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, and central Dnipro. At least five large explosions were heard in the central part of Kyiv.



