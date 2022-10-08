GTX-B private-state sectors scheduled to commence in H1 2024. October. 08, 2022 07:40. cero@donga.com.

A total of 82.7-kilometer section from Incheon University Station in Songdo~Yongsan, Seoul to Maseok, Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do, of the Great Train express (GTX) line B, is scheduled to begin early in the first half of 2024.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport announced on Friday that it would start construction of both the private section and the state-funded section of the GTX B route in the first half of 2024 to advance the GTX expansion schedule by up to two years.



This route, which runs through the metropolitan area from east to west, will have 14 stops from the Incheon National University Entrance to Maseok. This line is considered to be a core line with transfers possible at Yongsan Station, Seoul Station, and Cheongnyangni Station. The sections between Incheon National University Entrance and Yongsan (39.9 km), and between Sangbong and Maseok (22.9 km) will be built as privately funded projects, while the sections between Yongsan and Sangbong (19.9 km) will be built as part of the fiscal program paid for by the government, respectively.



"We will pursue the better ease of use of the public transportation in the metropolitan area by moving the construction start date of the GTX B line as early as possible,” said Lee Gyeong-seok, the ministry's head of the metropolitan express railroad construction division.



한국어