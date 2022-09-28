'Squid Game' selected as Rolling Stone’s Greatest 100 TV Shows. September. 28, 2022 07:38. hoho@donga.com.

Netflix’s Korean drama “Squid Game,” which won six Emmys this month, was named “100 Greatest TV Programs” by Rolling Stone. The magazine announced on Monday (local time) that “The Squid Game” was ranked 95 out of the 100 greatest TV shows of all time.



"’Squid Game’ is the newest and only non-English show among the works on this list. It symbolizes content barriers being broken down in the online streaming era,” the U.S. popular culture magazine said. "It's a captivating thriller and ruthless socio-economic satire about a death race using children's play for huge prize money. It’s a great showcase for Lee Jung-jae, who won the Emmy Award for Best Actor.”



In 2016, Rolling Stone also selected “the 100 Greatest TV Shows.” This time, 100 new shows were selected after consulting with actors, drama officials, critics, etc. The first place was taken by a timeless masterpiece, “The Sopranos” (1999-2007), which deals with the life of a mafia family in the United States, and the second place went to the animation series “The Simpson's (The Simpson Family in Korea),” which aired season 1 in 1989 and has been loved globally for over 30 years. In the third place, a show, “Breaking Bad” (2008-2013), which deals with the drug trade of a high school teacher with a short life to live, was selected. A lot of over-the-top (OTT) works such as “The Crown” and “Squid Game” were included on the list.



