Korea-US-Japan top diplomats: DPRK's legislation effort for nuclear weapons use is a grave concern. September. 24, 2022 07:25.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin had a trilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday in New York. They reaffirmed that North Korea’s nuclear tests should be met with a strong and resolute response from the international community. In addition, they discussed ways to strengthen the trilateral cooperation to address pending issues on economic security including reorganizing supply chains.



In the joint statement among the three countries, “The Foreign Ministers and Secretary condemned North Korea’s numerous ballistic missile launches this year, each of which violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions and posed a serious threat to the region.” In addition, they reaffirmed that a North Korean nuclear test would be met with a strong and resolute response from the international community. Furthermore, they also “expressed their serious concern over the North’s escalatory and destabilizing messaging related to nuclear weapons use, including its adoption of a new law on nuclear policy.”



This is their warning message to North Korea for increasing the level of nuclear threats against South Korea as the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that its parliament legislated a new law related to nuclear forces. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the U.S.’s steadfast commitments to the defense of South Korea and Japan. They stressed the importance of serious and sustained dialogue and urged North Korea to return to negotiations



They also reaffirmed the importance of trilateral cooperation in promoting prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world. They agreed to work closely together to respond to crises on economic security amid mounting new challenges including reorganizing supply chains and competition for achieving cutting-edge technologies. The joint statement used the phrase “strengthen the rules-based economic order” to clearly state their determination to keep China in check.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Park expressed South Korea’s concerns over the Inflation Reduction Act and told Secretary Blinken that discriminatory factors should be resolved through the spirit of the South Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement. Secretary Blinken told Minister Park that the U.S. is well aware of the concerns and effective solutions to this could be found through mutual cooperation.



