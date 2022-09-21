Tom Brady smashes his tablet in frustration. September. 21, 2022 07:59. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

In the U.S., the name of a sports team is changed into a singular name to refer to a player who plays for the team. For example, a baseball player who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers is called a dodger. An NFL player who plays for the New Orleans Saints is called a saint.



In this vein, Tom Brady, a football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is not a saint. In an away game with New Orleans on Monday, when Tampa Bay was being pulled away by a 0-3 in the third quarter in 10 minutes and 55 seconds, Tom Brady threw a tantrum. He smashed a Surface tablet PC, which Microsoft provided as part of an exclusive deal signed by Microsoft and the NFL, under which Surface tablets were designated the only devices used during games.



This was not the first time that Brady smashed down the tablet PC. On December 20 last year, in a home game with the New Orleans, it was captured in the TV broadcast that Brady slammed down the tablet when a score of 0-9 was beating Tampa Bay. Tampa Bay lost to New Orleans by a score of 0-9 at last, marking Brady’s first shutout loss in 15 years. On the contrary, Tampa Bay turned the game into a 20-10 come-from-behind victory over New Orleans.



한국어