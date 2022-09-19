Ahn Sung-ki joins at Bae Chang-ho’s special screening. September. 19, 2022 07:34. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

Ahn Sung-ki, one of the most beloved actors in South Korea, has reportedly been struggling against blood cancer for more than two years. Wearing a wig with a bloated face, he joined the opening ceremony of director Bae Chang-ho’s special screening to commemorate his 40th anniversary of his debut last Thursday at CGV Apgujeong in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.



Ahn stood in front of reporters assisted by actress Kim Bo-yeon before the screening of “People in a Slum” - the special event’s opening film and director Bae’s debut work where Ahn and Kim played. “I wish I could enjoy this film here today,” Ahn said. “It is an exciting opportunity to watch this movie for the first time in 40 years.” Kim was seen sobbing during his speech.



“Ahn is having chemotherapy for blood cancer,” Ahn’s agency Artist Company said Saturday. “As the veteran actor takes diligent care of his health status, he is getting better.” After watching “Deep Blue Night” at the cinema on the day at CGV Apgujeong, he had a Q&A session with audiences. Asked what films mean to him, Ahn said. “They are everything to me. I cannot walk away from the world of films and think of anything at all. I wish to keep telling stories in movies onward.”



After hearing news about Ahn’s health condition, TV personality Heo Ji-woong cheered him on social media, “I hope he will come back with a grin on his face,” Heo said. “Although he may have lost his appetite due to vomiting, I hope he can eat well.” Diagnosed with malignant lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, back in 2018, Heo was confirmed to recover from the cancer in eight months.



A series of director Bae’s special screenings is scheduled to take place at CGV Yongsan I’PARK MALL, CGV Apgujeong, CGV Seomyeon in Busan, CGV Daegu Academy in Daegu and CGV Cheonan in South Chungcheong Province by Sept. 28 with seven films, selected by the director, on the screen. Bae commented that he planned this special event to share his films again with audiences at the cinema.



Actor Lee Jung-jae and directors Bong Jun-ho and Park Chan-wook celebrated the director on videos. Lee, who made a debut in director Bae’s movie “The Young Man,” thanked the director. “I was a newbie who had a long way to go, and Bae encouraged and embraced me just like his father back then. The movie has always been one of Lee’s favorites.”



