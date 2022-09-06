The most fined player defeats world No.1 champion. September. 06, 2022 08:07. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Australian player Nick Kyrgios, who is paying the largest penalty of any player so far, beat No.1 player Daniil Medvedev from Russia.



Nick Kyrgios, currently ranked 25 in the world, has now beaten defending champion Daniil Medvedev 3-1 on Sunday at the 2022 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Round of 16. Nick Kyrgios improves to 4-1 in his ATP Head2Head series against Daniil Medvedev.



The Australian tennis star earned the title of the bad boy of tennis for swearing on the court at opponents, umpires, and even the audience. At the 2022 Wimbledon, Kyrgios received 800,000 Australian dollars (about 745 million won) in fines, but he refuses to stop, saying “the more I pay fines, the more ATP Tour supplements its budgets.” He was already fined 7,500 dollars at the 2022 US Open.



But on the court, Kyrgios is an unstoppable player who can beat world No.1 player three times. For the first time, he entered the quarterfinals at the US Open. “I am really glad that I’m able to show you guys the work and dedication, finally. It took me 27 years,” he said.



In the meantime, Medvedev has lost 1,820 points out of the 2,000 he earned by winning the 2021 US Open. Therefore, in next week’s update, he will step down from his No.1 ranking.



