Super strong wind sweeps Japan. September. 03, 2022 07:42.

Roads are blocked with fallen trees due to strong winds, and some of flights and ferries are cancelled in Okinawa, Japan, starting on Thursday under the influence of this year's 11th typhoon Hinnamnor. The super strong typhoon is expected to sweep the western island areas of Okinawa Prefecture from Saturday afternoon.



According to the Japan Meteorological Agency on Friday, the maximum instantaneous wind speed of the typhoon recorded in Okinawa was 48.4 meters per second, a ‘very strong’ level. Such strong wind can send people and large stone flying.



The Japanese weather agency forecasted that Hinnamnor may maintain its strength until Saturday night and brush the areas near Ishigaki Island (to the west of Okinawa Prefecture), and possibly would approach Kyushu, the country's southwest, around Tuesday. The agency expected that the typhoon may sustain its power due to high sea surface temperature between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius of the East China Sea, which is currently whirling across.



Typhoon Hinnamnor has the maximum wind speed of 55 meters per second and is expected to bring heavy precipitation of 70 millimeters per hour. The Japanese media outlet NHK warned of landslides and flooding, mentioning that trucks may flip over, utility poles may be swept and even some residential houses may be destroyed. In Okinawa, some 30 flights were cancelled and most of the ferries connecting Okinawa's main island and smaller islands nearby were suspended on Friday.



