Kakao T to be available in 22 European countries. September. 01, 2022 07:44. warum@donga.com.

Kakao Mobility will start ‘Mobility Roaming Services’ in Europe for the reservation of local taxies using Kakao T Application.



“Starting with a pilot test in September 7 in Germany, we will expand the services to 22 European nations by October,” the company announced on Wednesday.



‘Mobility Roaming’ refers to a service offering transportation booking outside of Korea, which has been in use in eight Asian countries until now. If the European expansion plan takes off, the service will be available in a total of 30 overseas nations.



The service will be operated by partnering with ‘Split,’ a go-between platform in Europe to call for local taxi. The user can type in ‘From’ and ‘To’ locations in Korean using Kakao T. The pilot service in Germany will charge users between 2,500 and 3,000 won per call, but it has not been confirmed yet how much the service will cost in other regions.



According to a source from Kaka Mobility, the company is planning to add features for auto-translation to enable communications with the local driver and image-sending service of the current location.



It is also making plans to launch selective services for customers having difficulties in using public transportation as well as pet owners in some countries including Austria, the Netherlands and Sweden. The company has decided to make strategic investment in ‘Split’ to fully venture into the market and is currently negotiating specific conditions of the contract including the volume of the investment.



