France discusses possible implementation of energy ration system. August. 31, 2022 07:44. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

The French government has raised the possibility of introducing an energy ration system this winter as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing an energy shortage across Europe. This means that the energy situation in Europe is so severe that the energy rationing is being reviewed in France, where about 70 percent of electricity consumption is covered by nuclear power and is highly dependent on Russian natural gas compared to Germany.



According to news media including AFP news, French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne (pictured) told executives attending the annual meeting of the Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) held in Paris on Monday, “If we work together, we can overcome the energy shortage crisis, but if worst comes to worst, we have no choice but to force energy conservation.” As of Monday, the wholesale price of electricity in France reached an all-time high of 1,200 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh).



The European Union (EU) has launched a joint response to the energy crisis originating from Russia. Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Síkela of the Czech Republic, which holds the revolving presidency of the European Council, said on his Twitter on Monday, “The EU Energy Commission will hold a special meeting in Brussels, Belgium on Sept. 9.” This indicates that the gas rate cap and electricity market reform will be discussed at the meeting to fix the current energy market that is not functioning normally. "We must stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from swaying Europe's electricity prices," he asserted.



In particular, Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten emphasized solidarity at the EU level, saying, "If gas rates are not fixed at the current level, EU countries will have to brace for five to 10 terrible winters."



