Pres. Yoon and his wife report 7.6 billion won of assets. August. 26, 2022 08:01. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk-yeol reported around 7.64 billion won of assets in the names of himself and his wife Kim Keon-hee. Their assets shrank by 100 million won compared to the amount reported to the National Election Commission during the presidential campaign in February this year.



The Government Ethics Committee disclosed on Thursday the registered assets of 184 high-level officials at the ministerial and vice-ministerial levels who were appointed or retired after the Yoon administration took office. Also 525.95 million won in his savings was all Yoon had as his reported assets. A 1.8 billion won-worth Acro Vista in Seocho District, Seoul, that the couple live in was in the name of the first lady, who also reported 4.99 billion won of savings. Kim also registered her land that is worth 314.11 million won, including forest land, warehouse land and road in Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi Province. Yoon did not disclose his parents’ assets for the reason that they are on independent livelihoods.



