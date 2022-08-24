Man UTD sink Liverpool in 53 months. August. 24, 2022 07:47. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

It was four minutes until the end of the game when Christina Ronaldo showed up on the pitch as replacement. The Portuguese football star had no injury and was in good form. It was humble pie that is rarely served to a superstar like Ronaldo.



On Tuesday, Manchester United beat Liverpool by 2-1 at the home stadium of Old Trafford. It was their first win in three matches since the season opener. With one win and two losses, Manchester United won their first win against Liverpool in four years and five months since they defeated them 2-1 on March 10, 2018. Liverpool went winless for their first three games in the new season (two draws and one loss).



Manager Erik ten Hag put Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire on the bench for his Tuesday game, filling the game with Marcus Rashford and Raphael Varane. The manager’s strategy paid off. The performance was organic, and the defense, which conceded six goals in two games, restored their focus. Jadon Sancho netted the opener in the 16th minute, and Rashford found another in the 8th minute of the second half. He was chosen as Man of the Match in this game.



Ronaldo, who was seen clapping for his colleagues on the bench, did not hide his discomfort when he joined the game as replacement in the last minute. Most football media skipped rating him. Transfermarkt said Ronaldo made an uneventful cameo in the last minute of the game.



“It’s all about attitude bring attitude on the pitch there was communication a fighting spirit and especially there was a team,” said the Manchester United manager after the game. “He has played with many different managers and many different tactics. He should be able to do the same here,” Erik said in another interview when asked about Ronaldo. “I don’t know what he wants to achieve, so if you want to know, you have to ask him.”



