Singers resume offline concerts in three years. August. 22, 2022 07:52. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022’ Concert was held on Saturday in Gyeonggi Suwon World Cup Stadium. Singers from SM Entertainment who presented themselves in front of some 30,000 audience could not hide their deeply touched feelings. This is because ‘SMTOWN LIVE,’ which took place both in and abroad Korea, has resumed in three years owing to Covid-19 since the 2019 Japan Concert.



Starting off with aespa's ‘Next Level,’ the concert, which presented 43 songs by different singers for four hours from 6:50 p.m. on the day. Reunited as one of Girls’ Generation in five years, Hyoyeon said almost in tears, “I am in tears because it is so fun.” On the stage were BOA, TVXQ, EXO. The fans enjoyed the concert waving banners and light sticks in full passion.



With Covid-19 turning into endemic, singers who have postponed their concerts for about three years are starting to resume their offline concerts. IU is having a single concert in three years. All the 80,000 tickets are sold out for the concert scheduled for September 17 and 18 at Olympic Main Stadium of Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul titled ‘The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun.’ About 340,000 fans are waiting for any cancelled tickets of the show.



On Friday, the girl group Black Pink pre-released ‘Pink Venom’ the song in the 2nd regular album and started activities as a group in one year and 10 months will meet the fans as well. The ‘Main Pink World Tour’ opening in KSPO DOME in Seoul on October 15 and 16 is the first offline concert in four years since 2018 in Korea. Black Pink will continue its World Tour until June next year, starting with Seoul Tour to countries including the U.S., Canada, England, Spain, Germany, France, and Thailand.



