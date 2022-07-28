LG awards fire-fighter couple who rescued a drowning man. July. 28, 2022 07:59. by Teuk-Gyo Koo kootg@donga.com.

LG Foundation announced that its righteous award has been given to a firefighter couple, Kang Tae-woo and Kim Ji-min, who saved a person who fell into water.



The couple went on a vacation on June 18 to a beach in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province and witnessed a foreigner fell into water when his tube overturned. Kang immediately swum to the tourist and rescued the drowned man. Kim, who was then at 35 weeks pregnant, checked the patient’s condition and performed CPR on him. The tourist, who was unconscious and not breathing at the time of the rescue, initiated a breath afterward and regained consciousness.



LG Righteous Award was created in 2015 in honor of late Chairman Koo Bon-moo’s wish that a business should reward those who sacrificed themselves for social justice as part of corporate social responsibility.



