Pres. Yoon to head off for summer vacation next week. July. 26, 2022 08:11. by Su-Young Hong gaea@donga.com.

S. Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will take off for his first summer vacation since inauguration in the first week of August. He finally confirmed his plans for the summer holiday that had been pending due to various issues including the strike of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering subcontract laborers.



On Monday, an official from the Presidential Office said, "President Yoon decided to go on a vacation next week and urged all public officials as well as the office’s staff members to leave for a vacation to get refreshed and contribute to boosting the domestic economy.”



President Yoon’s vacation schedule and location in detail are unknown. “There are not many destination options for the president to choose from. He has several areas on his list and is still thinking about where to head toward,” added the official. Earlier on Thursday, Yoon mentioned, “I heard that my predecessors visited Jeodo Island for their summer vacation, but I will have to see how the Daewoo strike will unfold as it is located in Geoje Island.”



After the summer break, President Yoon will have dinner with the leadership of the National Assembly, which will be reorganized next month. “We will first consider the schedule of the National Assembly and have enough discussions with them beforehand to hold a meeting in August,” a presidential official said. “President Yoon is also expecting to have a venue to talk with the National Assembly in a candid manner.”



